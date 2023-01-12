Kamban Kazhagam organises 4-day fest at poet’s birthplace
TIRUCHY: More than 50 members of Kamban Kazhagam from across the state organised Kambar Vizha at his birthplace of Therazhundur near Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.
According to the organisers, the Kamban Kazhagam was inaugurated in 1930 at Therazhundur, the birthplace of the Tamil poet Kambar. The village is located 13 km away from Mayiladuthurai town. “We planned it well in advance and could organise around 50 members of Kambar Kazhagam from Therazhundur, Pudukkottai, Puducherry, Tiruchy, Chennai, Kovilpatti and Rameswaram and stayed at the birthplace of Kambar for four days and made a few ritual to venerate the saint poet,” said Sampath Kumar, secretary of Pudukai Kamban Kazhagam.
He said the festival commenced with a procession from Kambar Medu, the birthplace of Kambar in the village after paying tribute. Subsequently, an abhishekam and aradhana was performed to Kambar and his wife at Kambar Sannidhi in Arulmigu Aamaruviyappar Temple at Kambar Medu.
After a special pooja at the temple, the members carried each ‘kaandam’ of Kambaramayanam by playing traditional music. Later the members placed ‘seer varisai’ before the portrait of Kambar, he said and added that the members resolved to organise the event annually.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android