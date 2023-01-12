Kamban Kazhagam organises 4-day fest at poet’s birthplace

According to the organisers, the Kamban Kazhagam was inaugurated in 1930 at Therazhundur, the birthplace of the Tamil poet Kambar. The village is located 13 km away from Mayiladuthurai town. “We planned it well in advance and could organise around 50 members of Kambar Kazhagam from Therazhundur, Pudukkottai, Puducherry, Tiruchy, Chennai, Kovilpatti and Rameswaram and stayed at the birthplace of Kambar for four days and made a few ritual to venerate the saint poet,” said Sampath Kumar, secretary of Pudukai Kamban Kazhagam.