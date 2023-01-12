India will lead the world in 25 years, says Ravi

Earlier, more than 1,000 musicians participated in the rendition of Pancharatna Kritis. Prior to the recital, Thyagaraja Swamy’s veedhi ula was held around 6 am. After the inauguration of the event by the Governor, mangala isai by Nagaswaram was held from 8.30 am to 9 am and flute by Prabancham S Balachandran and the recital commenced in which the musicians paid homage to the Saint Composer Thyagaraja.