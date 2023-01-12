HC directs private shelter to surrender five children to CWC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday gave a day’s time to a Krishnagiri-based private home to surrender five children i.e., two boys and three girls to the District Children Welfare Committee (DCWC).

Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the orders after the special government pleader M Geetha Thamaraiselvan submitted one named John Sara from the house was booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act, 2012 in 2021.

“It is only appropriate that the children are immediately surrendered. If the petitioner does not surrender the children, the Director of Social Defense may direct the District Children Protection Officer, Krishnagiri, to immediately go over to the premises of the petitioner herein and take control of the five children,” the judge wrote.

The respondents should ensure that no further harm either physically or in any other way are committed against the children.

The court categorically held that if the petitioner does not voluntarily surrender the children, the District Children Protection Officer (DCPO) should take custody and file a report before the District Collector at Krishnagiri.

The order was passed on dismissing the petition filed by the private shelter for a direction to the Director of Social Defense and District Children Protection Officer to renew the license of the home.