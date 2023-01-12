HC asks TN not to allow ‘obscene’ cultural fests

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the state government not to grant permission for cultural programmes (Aadal Paadal) depicting anything obscene and denigrating the social status of people belonging to the Kuravar community. Po. Mu. Iraniyan alias Muthu Murugan, in a petition, sought the state government to take measures to ban the conduct of cultural programmes which denigrate the repute of the Kuruvar community.