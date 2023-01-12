Guv Ravi averse to social justice, equality: Stalin writes to Prez

CHENNAI: The Governor-Tamil Nadu government friction has reached the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan as the State Chief Minister has written to President Murmu the 'harms' caused by Right now Ravi's actions.

The DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu government and Ravi have been at each other's throats ever since Stalin unseated Edappadi Palaniswami. The Governor has rubbed TN government the wrong way sitting on Bills and invalidating 'Dravidam' on several occasions.

This friction touched a new low with Governor editing the speech given by the government in his TN Assembly address.