Erode East MLA seat vacancy notified

CHENNAI: The State Assembly secretariat has notified the vacancy in Erode (East) constituency following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa. Son of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, Everaa died on January 4 following cardiac arrest. The Assembly secretariat on Wednesday notified the vacancy on its website. The State is now bound to see the first bypoll to the 16th Assembly as the rule insists the vacancy be filled within six months from the date of notification.