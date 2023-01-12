Enumeration of migrant workers under way in TN districts

CHENNAI: While responding to T Velmurugan of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) at the Assembly, State Labour Department Minister CV Ganesan said that details about migrant workers are being taken at the district levels.

Speaking on motion of thanks to the Governer's address, Velmurugan recalled an incident in which several migrant workers occupied seats of reserved passengers in a train. "The migrant workers are taking away opportunities of our youngsters. They even take train seats. Only after the police intervention, they were deboarded from that train," he said.

He added that jobs are being given to migrant workers that affects livelihood of the Tamil youth. "If voters' IDs are given to migrant workers, it will undermine the dravidian model of government,” he said.

He also urged the government to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs in the State to youngsters of the State, including in private sectors. He asked the State whether any database maintained regarding the number of migrant workers in the State. "DMK youth wing has also passed a resolution seeking 80 per cent jobs to the locals," he pointed out.

Responding to this, minister Ganesan said that State government is collecting details of the migrant workers in all the districts.