Don’t involve in risky activities during movie release: DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Head of the Police force DGP C Sylendra Babu said that youth should not engage in unsafe activities when films are released.

Talking to mediapersons he appealed to youngsters not to involve in celebrations risking lives. “Any untoward behaviour will hurt not just you but also your family,” he added.

On the release day of actors Ajith and Vijay movies, fans of both the actors indulged in unruly acts tearing down banners of the movies at Rohini cinemas,creating ruckus. There were also instances of fans clashing with each other.

Heavy police presence was deployed in the area and police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

During the first day celebration of Thunivu and Varisu, a college student named Bharath Kumar (19) of Chintadripet, who died during the celebrations of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu after he fell from the top of a lorry, over which fans climbed up as part of the celebrations.