DMK promised to reduce debt; but borrowed more: LoP

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the DMK regime of going back on its promise of reducing debt and instead borrowing more.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address in the State Assembly, Palaniswami said that the DMK had promised in its poll manifesto to reduce the debt of the state, but it has borrowed around Rs 1.62 lakh crore in less than two years.

Listing out the poll promises of the DMK that are yet to fulfilled, the LoP asked the government to ensure that women could travel free off cost in all buses in the city/state. Remarking that the women were only allowed to board buses painted pink in the front and rear, Palaniswami said that only 2,500 buses in the city and 22,000 in the state that are being said to be operated, about 800 buses in the city and 6,000 in the state were under repair. Requesting the government to facilitate online registration for jallikattu in other rural areas other than the famed Alanganallur and Paalamedu jallikattu, the former CM also accused the DMK regime of shelving many schemes of the former AIADMK regime. The LOP also asked the government to expedite the Avinashi – Athikadavu scheme. Intervening, state housing minister Muthusamy said that the works of the project would be completed in a month.