DMK, allies boycott Governor Ravi’s Pongal spl programme

CHENNAI: The DMK and its allies have boycotted Governor R N Ravi hosted Pongal festival on Thursday on the premises of Raj Bhavan, while AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and the party MLAs in their respective camps have participated in the programme.

The ruling party and its allies have decided to boycott the programme to register their protest against Ravi for acting against the people's elected government and the Constitution. "The Governor purposefully avoided using the Tamil Nadu emblem in the invitation itself, besides twisting the name of the State. It is an insult to Tamil Nadu. So, the party leadership has decided to boycott the programme as a sign of protest," former MP and DMK's spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.

The Governor, in brazen violation of the Constitution, has been propagating a certain agenda, he said in a veiled attack on Ravi for expressing his views against the Constitution and Secularism.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance including VCK, MDMK and IUML echoed the same. "We have decided not to participate in any of the programmes organised in Raj Bhavan to express our protest against the Governor for acting against the Constitution and the interest of the people of the state,” said Congress Floor leader K Selvaperunthagai. State CPM secretary K Balakrishnan said they were also on the same line of the allies in this issue.

Flanked by his supporters and senior party leaders Dindigal Srinivasan and K Sengottaiyan, EPS attended the programme, while its friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam and three of the MLAs in his camp also attended the function.

A few of the senior bureaucrats and police officers - Public Secretary D Jagannathan, Finance Secretary N Muruganandam, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and ADGP (L&O) K Shankar - have attended the programme.

It may be recalled that the ruling party and its allies boycotted the tea party hosted by the Governor on the occasion of the Tamil New Year last year for not giving a nod to the bills nor forwarding the anti-NEET Bill to the then President for his approval.