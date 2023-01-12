Amid DMK MPs’ meeting with Prez, Guv Ravi to visit Delhi tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to visit New Delhi tomorrow, a day after Tamil Nadu MPs met the President and submitted a petition which mentioned that the Governor has been violating the Constitution.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Governor will return to Chennai from Delhi on January 14.

The maiden Assembly session of 2023 began with the face-off between the State government and the Governor hitting a new low on Jan 9 after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi "walked out" of the Assembly.

The Governor abruptly exited the House, without waiting for the customary singing of the national anthem, moments before Chief Minister M K Stalin finished moving a resolution seeking to 'remove' the portions read out by the Governor with "additions and omissions in violation of the Assembly tradition."

Besides, a resolution seeking to relax Rule 17 of the Legislative Assembly and not include the speech actually delivered by the governor in the House was unanimously adopted by the House. Speaker M Appavu put the resolution to vote, which was ‘unanimously’ adopted by the House.

Subsequently, the day’s proceedings of the House ended with the Governor not being present for the National Anthem.

It is to be noted that the Governor ‘omitted’ two paragraphs highlighting the Dravidian model of the governance and lauding the contribution of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Kamarajar.