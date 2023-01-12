60-yr-old in Andimadam gets 17 years in jail for abusing minor

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur Mahila Court on Wednesday awarded 17 years of imprisonment to a 60-year-old man for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl. In January 2022, Ilangovan from Thirukalappur village near Andimadam forcibly took an 8-year-old girl and sexually abused her. The girl narrated the incident to her parents and police registered a case under various sections, including the Pocso Act and arrested him. On Wednesday, judge Anandan awarded 17 years imprisonment and fine of Rs 60,000 to Ilangovan. He also recommended Rs 2L to victim.