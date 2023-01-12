Nellai man kills self after losing money in online rummy game

MADURAI: A 34-year-old man near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district died by suicide after he allegedly lost huge amounts of money in online rummy. The victim has been identified as B Sivanraja, resident of Sri Ragunathapuram, Panagudi. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and the victim died on the way to hospital, sources said. Superintendent of Police P Saravanan after inquiring said the victim was a casual labourer and took poison at a brick kiln near Rosemiyapuram. In this case, online game addiction was one of the reasons for his suicide. Lately, the victim, who’s addicted to playing the online rummy, lost nearly Rs 1 lakh. Sivanraja, a bachelor, totally lost about Rs 3 lakh to this online game. Over the last few days, he did not go to work, the SP said. Sources said 10 days ago, Sivanraja, who’s a drunkard, pestered his father for money and after selling a portion of land; his father gave him Rs 1 lakh. Police have filed a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Baskar, sources said.