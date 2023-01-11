Vijay fan updates Varisu ticket as WhatsApp status, gets conned

CHENNAI: A fan of actor Vijay who updated the tickets for movie, 'Varisu' at a theatre in Tiruthani, in his Whatsapp status was conned by unidentified persons, who used the QR code and got the tickets before him.

Police sources said that the fan who got three tickets for 6.30 pm show at Durga theatre in Tiruthani on Wednesday had uploaded the tickets on his Whatsapp status, which had the QR code. When he went to the theatre to collect the tickets, he realised that someone else had collected the three tickets before him.

Alarmed, the fan wondered whether the theatre management could help him identify the culprits, but he was told that it can be found only when they come to the theatre on Wednesday evening.