Transfer & posting of 21 IPS officers in TN: Check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday has ordered the transfer of 21 IPS officers in Tamil Nadu.

Shailesh Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing-CID. Arvind has been appointed as Madurai Police Commissioner.

Samson has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi District. Ashish Rawat has also been appointed as Thanjavur District Superintendent of Police.