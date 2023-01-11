TamilNadu

Transfer & posting of 21 IPS officers in TN: Check details

Shailesh Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing-CID. Arvind has been appointed as Madurai Police Commissioner
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday has ordered the transfer of 21 IPS officers in Tamil Nadu.

  • Shailesh Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing-CID. Arvind has been appointed as Madurai Police Commissioner.

  • Samson has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi District. Ashish Rawat has also been appointed as Thanjavur District Superintendent of Police.

  • S Selvaraj has been appointed as Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police.

