TPDK cadre burn effigy of Ravi in protest
COIMBATORE: Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) staged a demonstration in Coimbatore against Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday. They also burnt his effigy for refusing to read the customary address prepared by the state government in the Assembly.
The protesters also demanded the Governor to leave Tamil Nadu for his suggestion to rechristen the name of the state as ‘Tamizhagam’. Police arrested as many as 19 members of the TPDK, who burnt the effigy of the Governor and also raised slogans against the Governor.
Also, 17 persons, including two women from ‘Dravidar Iyakka Tamilar Peravai’ were arrested for protesting near the district collector office to condemn the Governor.
In counter protest, the BJP cadre staged a demonstration in front of the party office on VKK Menon Road against the state government for humiliating the Governor in the Assembly. Police arrested around 44 BJP cadre. Similar protests were organised in other western districts as 12 members of TPDK were arrested in Tirupur. Police foiled their attempt to burn the effigy of the Governor. In Salem, students of Government Arts College staged a protest in front of the college demanding the Governor to leave Tamil Nadu.
In a further development, posters by Makkal Needhi Maiam have surfaced across Coimbatore city as ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhga.’ The posters have party president Kamal Hassan disguised as ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiar. It was against Governor Ravi expressing his intent to rechristen the name of Tamil Nadu as ‘Tamilagam.’
