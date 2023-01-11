TPDK cadre burn effigy of Ravi in protest

In counter protest, the BJP cadre staged a demonstration in front of the party office on VKK Menon Road against the state government for humiliating the Governor in the Assembly. Police arrested around 44 BJP cadre. Similar protests were organised in other western districts as 12 members of TPDK were arrested in Tirupur. Police foiled their attempt to burn the effigy of the Governor. In Salem, students of Government Arts College staged a protest in front of the college demanding the Governor to leave Tamil Nadu.