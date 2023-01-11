Tangedco provides 50K agri power supply connections in 61 days

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday handed over the agricultural power supply connection order to the 50,000th beneficiary, including five farmers, for free electricity.

An official release said that Stalin launched a 50,000 agricultural power supply scheme for 2022-23 on November 11 last year at Karur by distributing the order copy to 20,000 farmers.

Within 61 days of the announcement, it said that the order for 50,000 connections were given to the farmers. "In order to improve the lives of state farmers and increase food production, when this government assumed responsibility, it announced free electricity to one lakh farmers in a year, a feat never done by any government before, and electricity connections were provided to one lakh farmers within six months of the announcement," the release said.

The release said that in the last one and a half years of taking charge, the State government has set a new record by providing free electricity connections to a total of one and a half lakh farmers. "As a result, the irrigated land in the state is expanding, the yield is increasing and the production is also increasing,” it noted.

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, energy department secretary Ramesh Chand Meena and Tangedco managing director Rajesh Lakhani were also present.