State govt sources rebut controversies on Guv’s address
CHENNAI: The state government sources on Tuesday rebutted media reports pertaining to the controversies surrounding Governor’s address in the state Assembly.
Official sources in the state disclosed that there was no request from the Governor to either include portions, mainly the quotes of a Sangam era Tamil poetess or remove any portions of the speech trumpeting the efficient law and order management in the state or wooing of investment to Tamil Nadu. The point by point unofficial ‘rebuttal’ also detailed the run up to the approval of the speech by Raj Bhavan before its eventual printing during the grave hours of January 9.
A senior government official source disclosed on condition of anonymity, “The draft speech of the Governor was sent to Raj Bhavan at 11.30 am on January 6. It was re-sent at 4.30 pm the same day after making minor typographical error corrections with the consent of the Governor’s office. Thereafter, Raj Bhavan had suggested a few more corrections. The corrections were made in consultation with the Governor’s office and sent to Raj Bhavan again around 8 pm on January 7. The file was returned to the government with the approval of the Governor around 11.30 am on January 8.”
Denying reports suggesting that the government had advised the Governor to omit a few portions after it expressed its inability to remove a few paragraphs requested by him as the text was sent for print, the source revealed, “It is totally contrary to truth. Such a development never took place. Every year, the Governor’s speech is sent for print only around 12.30 am on the day he delivers the speech. That is the tradition. The file was received from Raj Bhavan around 11.30 am on January 8 with the approval of the Governor. However, the government had sent the speech for print only at 12.30 am on January 9,” the source added. The senior government official also clarified that no request was received from the Governor to include a certain portion of a Sangam era poetess’ poem.
