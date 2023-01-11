PMLA case: ED can’t attach properties at will, says MHC

The court passed the orders on allowing a petition filed by M Muruganandam. The petitioner prayed to quash ED’s notice and reminder dated May 2 and 25, 2018, issued to the Vembakkam and Dusi Sub-Registrars in Tiruvannamalai district. ED asked the authorities not to allow any transactions in respect of the properties of the petitioner. The ED cited that it has registered ECIR against the petitioner under the PMLA arising out of an FIR filed by Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai.