I will not run or hide from criticism, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday told the Assembly that he would not run or hide from facing criticism and ridiculed Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for staging a walkout without hearing the explanations for the charges he levelled against the government.

Speaking at the Zero Hours, EPS flagged the recent incident in DMK party's public meeting where a woman cop was harassed by the ruling party cadres and charged that the state slipped into a total lawlessness. This prompted Speaker M Appavu to intervene and asked the LoP not to make a generalised statement. He asked EPS not to go against the tradition of the House by raking up an issue that was in the court of law.

EPS charged that he was denied opportunity to speak and entered into a heated argument. The Chief Minister joined the issue and asked the Speaker to let him talk, but said that the LoP should be prepared for a fitting response from him with evidence.

EPS continued that two DMK men sexually harassed a woman cop on duty in the DMK public meeting. Senior DMK leaders had interfered in the issue and tried to stop the police from taking suitable action against the abusers despite the victim filing a complaint in the nearby station. This was the status of the law and order in the state, he said and walked out of the House along with the MLAs in his camp stating that he was not allowed to speak on people's issues.

Rebutting EPS, the Chief Minister said the police booked a case under various sections immediately and arrested the duo involved in the incident within 72 hours. "After levelling charges, they should have remained (here) and prepared to hear my replies without running away or trying to hide themselves. That will be the right thing to do and that's what I asked for," he said to take a dig at EPS and the AIADMK MLAs in his camps.

Two women police officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police were made to run from pillar to post in a similar case during the AIADMK regime, he said and listed out various law and order issues, including Tuticorin police firing, Sathankulam custodial death of father and son, arson by police personnel during the Jallikattu protest, and Pollachi incident (sexually racket), were samples of how the law and order was in the AIADMK regime. "None of these incidents took place in the DMK regime," he said and added that irrespective of political affiliation or whoever it may be, this government would take action against persons who are involved in law and order issues.