AIADMK MLAs reach TN Assembly in black shirts, OPS arrives in white

Even as fellow party MLAs were seen arriving at the Assembly in black shirts, OPS was pictured entering the Assembly compound clad in white.

The Assembly went into session at 10 am on Wednesday. The session commenced with a debate on the Motion to Thanks to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delivering his customary address in the House. The debate will continue for two days -- January 11 and January 12.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will address the House on January 13. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned till Wednesday morning after the House adopted a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other prominent personalities. Speaker Appavu announced the adjournment of the House till Wednesday morning.