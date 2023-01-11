AIADMK MLAs meet Speaker for seat rearrangement in House
CHENNAI: AIADMK party whip SP Velumani along with party MLAs on Tuesday met Speaker M Appavu in his chamber to urge him to allot a seat for RB Udhayakumar, who was elected as party’s Deputy Leader of Opposition, in the front row.
Former speaker Pollachi Jayaraman, deputy whip S Ravi, senior leaders KP Munusamy, OS Manian, Agri SS Krishnamoorthy have also accompanied Velumani.
The Speaker assured that he would look into the demand regarding the re-arrangement of seats in the existing set up, said one of the 20 odd MLAs in EPS camp who represented the issue. Hitherto, EPS shares seat with friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam in a two-seater chair in the opposition bench.
Celebrate MGR’s birth anniv: EPS to cadre
Meanwhile, leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami have asked the functionaries in his faction to celebrate the party founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran’s 106th birth anniversary in a grand manner and organise public meetings in all assembly constituencies. He has also asked the party units active in other states to follow suit.
EPS asked the district secretaries to organise public meetings in coordination with the office bearers of various wings . They have been asked to actively participate in the public meetings, which would be held between January 19 and 22, according to a statement from the party. Senior leaders and headquarter speakers would participate in the public meetings and address the gatherings.
The Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai held a meeting and adopted a resolution to take up a series of campaigns, from street corner meetings to social media campaigns, to explain the welfare schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK government to pave the way for the return of the “Amma” government. They have also resolved to unmask the DMK government’s failures and the unfulfilled poll promises to the people of the state and passed a resolution to this effect.
