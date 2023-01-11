AIADMK MLAs meet Speaker for seat rearrangement in House

The Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai held a meeting and adopted a resolution to take up a series of campaigns, from street corner meetings to social media campaigns, to explain the welfare schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK government to pave the way for the return of the “Amma” government. They have also resolved to unmask the DMK government’s failures and the unfulfilled poll promises to the people of the state and passed a resolution to this effect.