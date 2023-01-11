AIADMK GC meet: SC adjourns hearing without specifying date

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the AIADMK General Council meet case filed by O Panneerselvam. A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Hrishikesh Roy is hearing these petitions.

Important arguments in the apex court:

OPS' counsel: If such a situation arises, elections should be held simultaneously for both posts.

Judges: How will you manage the activities of the party if the matter of your party continues to be in the courts? General body meeting convened on June 23 is valid?

Judges Question: If so, is that where all the trouble started?

OPS counsel: Yes

Judges: If you say that the general body meeting convened on June 23, 2022 is valid, is it correct to fix the date for the next general body meeting on that day?

The judges then ordered all sides to submit their arguments in writing by 16 of this month, and adjourned the verdict in the AIADMK General Committee case without specifying a date.

The verdict in the case is expected to come out after January 16.