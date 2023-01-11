5G network in TN: Jio has invested Rs 40,000 cr

CHENNAI: Jio has invested over Rs 40,000 crores for deploying the 5G network in Tamil Nadu and provided employment to almost 1 lakh people in the state, directly and indirectly, as per a spokesperson of the company.

Jio expanded the footprint of its true 5G services in TN by launching in six key cities namely Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Hosur and Vellore.

The Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services,

T Mano Thangaraj announced this launch on Wednesday in Chennai, in the presence of Neeraj Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary, IT & Digital Services Department, TN.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

Speaking on the occasion, Mano Thangaraj said “5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of TN. The state government has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services in the state will give a great boost to the start-ups here that are working on new technologies such as IoT, blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analytics in TN.”

Jio Spokesperson said “We are excited to expand Jio True 5G in six more cities in TN. Soon, it will be present across the length and breadth of the state. By December 2023, every village and town of TN will have Jio’s True 5G services."