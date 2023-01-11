3 men held for threatening minor girl with intimate videos in Madurai

MADURAI: Three youths were arrested in Madurai as they were facing charges under the Pocso Act. The accused have been identified as S Vijayakumar (27) of Melavalavu, Madurai, P Vinothkumar (19) of Uthangudi and N Sivaraman (21) of Kottampatti, sources said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a 17-year-old girl, K Pudur police on Monday night filed a case under Sections 3 ( c ) r/w 4, 11 (1) (IV) r/w 12 of Pocso Act, 14 (11), 17 of Pocso Act and 387 and 392 of IPC and 67 (E) and 67 (A) of IT Act. Investigations revealed that Sivaraman had a love affair with the victim, but 10 days ago, Sivaraman stealthily recorded his intimate relationship with the minor girl and threatened to kill the girl before having her robbed of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 30,000. All those three accused were arrested, sources said.