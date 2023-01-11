21 police officers shifted in latest shuffle across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the latest shuffle among police officers on Wednesday posted DGP Karunasagar, on return from central deputation, as DGP, Welfare. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, ADGP, Welfare, has been transferred and appointed as the ADGP, Idol Wing-CID.

M Manohar, DIG, HQ has been transferred and posted as Joint commissioner, L and O, West, Chennai city.

Rohit Nathan Rajagopal, DC, Mylapore has been shifted and posted as DC, Anna Nagar.

G Vanitha, DC, HQ, Madurai has been asked to take charge as DC, crime agaisnt women and children, Chennai.

S Radhakrishnan, DC, HQ, Salem has been posted as DC, HQ.

As many as seven Assistant SPs had been promoted and posted as SP and two of them are posted in Chennai city as deputy commissioners. They are Rajat Chaturvedhi, who has been asked to take charge as DC, Mylapore while AK Arun Kabilan, has been posted as DC, T Nagar. Ankit Jain, has been promoted and posted as SP, EOW.

Shreya Gupta, on her promotion has been posted as SP, SCRB. Abhishek Gupta, on his promotion posted as DC, north, Tirupur city, while Gautam Goyal has been asked to take charge as DC, HQ, Madurai city after his promotion.

BK Arvind, also been promoted and posted as DC, north, Madurai city.