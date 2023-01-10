Woman among 8 held in Vedasandur dacoity case
MADURAI: Dindigul police have arrested eight persons in a case of dacoity, which occurred near Vedasandur in the district on the night of December 25 last year. The incident occurred when five unidentified armed gang forced their way into an occupied house located at Salaiyur and looted jewels and cash at knifepoint.
Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran on Monday said the special teams nabbed those eight accused after busting their hideout on Tiruchy Road on Sunday night. The police after arresting them recovered cash of Rs 1.50 lakh and 21 sovereigns of gold.
Those arrested are identified as Ragu of Hosur, Selvakumar of Perambalur, Sirajudeen of Usilampatti, Jothi of Usilampatti, Deenadayalan of Poonamallee, Baskar of Chennai, Suresh and Satheesh of Bengaluru.
They are habitual offenders involved in cases of various crimes and six more persons are absconding in the case, said the SP.
Further, the SP said four special teams are formed under the supervision of Dindigul Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Gokulakrishnan and Vedasandur DSP Durgadevi to nab the other offenders. The teams found adequate evidence to pursue the case. The robbers were said to have looted 43.5 sovereigns of gold jewells and cash of Rs 18.5 lakh and sped away from the scene of crime on that fateful day.
Based on a complaint lodged by Kalaiarasi, an inmate of the house, a case was filed under Section 395 of IPC, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android