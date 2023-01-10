Took small notes in 10 mins: Alphonse Puthren on meeting Kamal

TamilNadu

CHENNAI: Premam fame director Alphonse Puthren on Tuesday met actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan and said that he heard five to six small plots of cinema from his mouth and took small notes in a span of 10 minutes.

He shared a picture with him on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Met the Mount Everest of Cinema Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan for the first time in my life. Fell on his feet and took his blessings. Heard nearly 5 to 6 small plots of cinema from his mouth...I took small notes in a span of 10 minutes with a pen in my writing book. For him as a Master it was his experiences he shared... but as a student I was scared whether I would miss out any of the content he told. Thank you Universe for this and thank you Mr.Mahendiran & Mr. Disney from RKFI for this Unbelievable & Surreal and Beautiful experience." (sic)

Alphonse's recent venture 'Gold' with Prithviraj Sukumaran unfortunately met with underwhelming response from movie buffs.

The director also earlier responded to the negative reviews and trolls that surfaced against his movie. Taking to Facebook, he said people should not brand films as bad without pointing out the real reason as to why they did not like the film.

