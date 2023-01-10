Terminated nurses seek reinstatement

In order to compensate for the staff shortage during the COVID pandemic, the previous AIADMK government appointed 3,200 nurses on temporary basis and fixed a consolidated payment of Rs 14,000. After the COVID restrictions were lifted in December 2022, all the temporary appointments were cancelled except a few who cleared the MRB exam. As a part of ongoing protests, around 40 such nurses assembled at the Head Post Office premises and staged a protest. They also sent postcards to the Chief Minister.