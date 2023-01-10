Terminated nurses seek reinstatement
TIRUCHY: The nurses, who were appointed during COVID 19 pandemic, on temporary basis and later terminated by the state government staged a protest to reinstate them. They sent postcard petition in Thanjavur on Monday for taking them back in service.
In order to compensate for the staff shortage during the COVID pandemic, the previous AIADMK government appointed 3,200 nurses on temporary basis and fixed a consolidated payment of Rs 14,000. After the COVID restrictions were lifted in December 2022, all the temporary appointments were cancelled except a few who cleared the MRB exam. As a part of ongoing protests, around 40 such nurses assembled at the Head Post Office premises and staged a protest. They also sent postcards to the Chief Minister.
