TANUVAS establishes veterinary incubator under flagship programme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) under the funding support of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) has established a first dedicated veterinary incubator in the country.

The veterinary incubator has been established under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (IEDP), which is a flagship programme of EDII, to motivate students into innovation and entrepreneurship.

K N Selvakumar, Vice Chancellor, TANUVAS speaking to students during the training at the university encouraged students to take risks and seek government support for aid. "Develop the needed entrepreneurial skills and generate new ideas in veterinary and allied sectors while venturing into business, "the VC said.

Meanwhile, KS Palanisamy, commissioner of Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services emphasised the students to create new novel ideas of their own interest and convert that into structural prototype.

The commissioner pointed out the various financial facilities available for students like entrepreneurship development schemes, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and district-level banks for startup endeavors.