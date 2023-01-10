Shalimar–Bengaluru one-way special train announced: Details

CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has notified the operation of a one-way special train between Shalimar and SMVT Bengaluru Sector.

Train no 08863 Shalimar – SMVT Bengaluru Special via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi & Jolarpettai will leave Shalimar Junction at 18.30 hrs on 13th January, 2023 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 20.00 hrs on the third day. The train comprising two AC tier-two, three AC tier three, 15 sleeper class and two general second class and two second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches would halt at Perambur for five minutes from 13.05 hrs, two minutes from 14.08 hrs at Arakkonam, 20 minutes from 15.15 hrs at Katpadi and four minutes from 17.03 hrs at Jolarpettai, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

CRS inspection between Kovilpatti - Kadambur

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bangalore Abhai Kumar Rai would conduct a statutory inspection of the newly electrified double line section between Kovilpatti and Kadambur stations in the Madurai Division on 11th January, 2023 (Wednesday).

Abhai Kumar will also conduct a high-speed trial run in Kovilpatti – Kadambur newly electrified double line Section between 12.00 hrs and 19.00 hrs on Wednesday. Southern Railway has advised all users of railway lines between Kovilpatti and Kadambur stations in Madurai Division not to approach/trespass the Railway lines, another statement from SR said.