Severed body of missing lorry driver recovered from Salem farm well

COIMBATORE: A severed body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from an abandoned farm well in Salem on Sunday. The deceased, identified by police as Mani, a lorry driver from Tharamangalam in Salem, was found with both his hands and legs chopped off. The torso was also cut into two parts. Police said that Mani had last spoken to his wife over phone on Saturday night and then went untraceable. A missing complaint was lodged and a search was underway, however he was found dead. Police said Mani was also into buying and selling of wood and therefore suspect a business rivalry to be behind the brutal murder. Three persons involved in the wood business have been taken into custody and further inquiries are on. The recovered body parts have been sent for post-mortem to Salem Government Hospital. The deceased is survived by wife, son and daughter.