Registrar suspended for registering Collector Bungalow to pvt person

CHENNAI: A government registrar who had registered the Collector Bungalow in Kallakurichi district to a private person had been placed under suspension.

Informed government sources said that the senior officials in the Registration Department came to know that a sub registrar had registered the government property without any verification and there were reports that a piece of land had been registered with under valuation.

District registration authorities who grew suspicious over the registration done by sub registrar Kathiravan inspected the site.

During the site inspection it was found that the land owned by Public Works Department is allotted as an extended annex area for the Collector Bungalow in Kallakurichi. Further inquiries revealed that the sub registrar had failed to verify the documents and seems to have connived with a private party. Based on the departmental inquiry, IG Sivan Arul, registration, had suspended the errant official and further investigations are on, official sources said.

Kallakurichi was recently carved out from the Villupuram and new facilities are being upgraded.