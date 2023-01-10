Police laud techie for taking boy injured in accident to CMC hospital

VELLORE: A Chennai-based woman IT employee who took an injured 7-year-old boy and rushed with him to the CMC Hospital at Kannigapuram in Ranipet district was lauded as being a “Good Samaritan” by both Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy and SP S Rajesh Kannan on Sunday evening. Two motorbikes crashed against each other near Vasur about 8 km from Vellore resulting in the father and 7-year-old son in one vehicle and the two riders in the other being injured. IT employee Geetha Azmathulla of Chennai who was returning from Vaniyambadi after attending a wedding reception with her husband and son on seeing the accident rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured boy. As both DIG Muthusamy and Rajesh Kannan arrived at the spot, the latter lent his official vehicle to carry the injured to the CMC Ranipet hospital. Geetha accompanied the boy in the car and carried him into the hospital as if he were here own son. The move drew appreciation from netizens while both the police officers lauded her as being a Good Samaritan.