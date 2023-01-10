PG medical course admissions date extended to Jan 14: DGHS informs HC

CHENNAI: The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) informed the Madras High Court that the time limit for the admissions for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate medical admissions 2022 for both All India Quota (AIQ) & State Quota stands extended up to January 14.

The DGHS submitted this before Justice CV Karthikeyan of the Madras HC.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Dhanalakshmi Medical College.

The petitioner colleges prayed for a direction to extend the time limit for filling the stray vacancies for state quota for the PG medical courses.

During the last hearing, Madras High Court ordered notice to DGHS, TN State Government, and the National Medical commission in this regard. Therefore, the DGHS submitted that it would extend the time till January 14.

Appearing for the petitioner colleges, senior counsel P Wilson argued that it would be inappropriate if the time limit was not extended only for the state quota seats in the PG medical admissions.

The petition was filed since the DGHS had extended the time for filling PG medical seats only for the All India Quota/Central Deemed Universities seats.