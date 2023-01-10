Periya Suriyur gearing up for mega jallikattu event

According to the organisers, the villagers believe that the jallikattu event is a ritual that also will ward off the evils and protect their village from any harm. “This is more than a sport for us. If we do not organise the annual event, we will become the victims of our village deity Karuppanaswamy’s curse and then we will face severe problems,” claims R Murugesan one of the organisers of Suriyur jallikattu.