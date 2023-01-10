Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing his daughter

MADURAI: A Special Court in Srivilliputhur of Virudhunagar district on Tuesday sentenced a man, who’s accused in a case registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, to undergo life imprisonment. According to the prosecution, Jegajothimani (42) was found guilty of sexually abusing his daughter, a minor girl. The incident occurred in April, 2022 and based on a complaint, Virudhunagar East police filed a case against the accused under the Pocso Act. Judge K Poorna Jeya Anand after examining the witnesses, pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the accused, sources said.