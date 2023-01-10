Ma Su hands over premium amount of CMCHIS to insurance company

CHENNAI: With the expansion of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in hospitals and an increase in the coverage amount, more beneficiaries have used the scheme, said Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.

He handed over the premium amount of Rs. 1200 crores to the general manager of the United India Insurance company.

He said that the project has become a model project for India and Tamil Nadu is the best performing State when it comes to medical insurance.

Accordingly, 95 percent amount of Rs 1128 crore was given as premium amount for 1,39,87,495 families in the last 1 year.

At least 7,49,227 beneficiaries have benefited from this scheme from 11 January, 2021 to 10 January, 2022 for which premium amount of Rs.1227.35 crore has been utilized and 1,23,32,744 people have benefitted from this scheme from 23rd July, 2009 to 30th December, 2022.

"In the previous regime, the premium amount was Rs 699 per family and now it is Rs 849 per family. The maximum claim was up to Rs 2 lakh and has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh. The annual income of the beneficiaries was up to Rs 72,000 and it is now Rs. 1,20,000. Similarly, in terms of treatment methods, 1027 diseases were treated during the previous regime, and currently 1513 diseases are treated through this scheme, " he said.

He added that scheme was available in in 970 hospitals and it is currently in 1,733 hospitals.

More number of advance treatments have been brought under the scheme, apart from diagnostic procedures, transplants and inclusion of the families of journalists in the scheme. In this manner, the scheme has benefitted more people, " he said.