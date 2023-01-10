Kumari consumer panel orders travel agency to pay back airfares

Gnanaprakasam, the victim and complainant from Vadakarai of Kanniyakumari district approached the private tourism agency, which’s located at Avadi in Chennai and paid money for booking flight tickets for a group of 14 passengers on a tour of Andamans. After booking, the agency also sent all those air tickets to the passengers. But, owing to COVID restrictions, the passengers, who booked the air tickets, could not proceed as planned. As they could not travel, they sought the agency and the airliner to pay back the travel fare paid.