HC restrains ISPs from releasing Thunivu and Varisu on websites

CHENNAI: Justice C Saravanan of the Madras High Court on Tuesday passed an injunction restricting the Internet Service Providers (ISP) not to allow miscreants to release actor Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu on the websites illegally.

The judge passed the direction after hearing the submissions made by advocate Vijayan Subramaniam. The lawyer for the film production houses submitted that both Thunivu and Varisu were produced with a huge budget. "Expectations are mounting for the release of these movies. If these motion pictures were released on illegal platforms it would cause irreparable loss to the producers," the petitioner noted.

Subramaniam submitted before the judge that an injunction shall be passed to prevent the ISPs from releasing Varisu and Thunivu on several thousand websites.

Concurring with the arguments of the advocate, Justice Saravanan passed an injunction barring the ISPs from releasing these movies on websites illegitimately.