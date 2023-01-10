Go easy on Guv, don’t criticise him in the House: Stalin tells MLAs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is understood to have instructed his party MLAs not to criticise Governor R N Ravi during the debate on the motion to thank the Governor for his address in the State Assembly.

Stalin was learnt to have given the instruction during the meeting of the party legislators chaired by him at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday morning.

DMK sources privy to the meeting disclosed that the Chief Minister advised them to go easy on the Governor after his government's face off with him escalated into resolutions successfully adopted in the House for 'removing' the speech made by him with 'omission' and 'addition' during the first session of the Assembly of the calendar year on Monday.

The MLAs of the ruling party were exhorted by their Chief Minister to avoid taking potshots at the Governor during their participation in the debate. The DMK president, party sources said, has also instructed the party units to stop sticking posters critical of Raj Bhavan.

Since Monday evening, the DMK and its sympathisers have been sticking intimidating posters bearing the caption "GetoutRavi" in many parts of the city.

This, after the DMK sympathisers got the #GetoutRavi trending at the national level on Twitter.