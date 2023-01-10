Final practical exams for Classes 11 & 12 from March 7 to 10

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the dates for practical exams for Classes 11 and 12 students as part of board exam 2023. The practical exam for both classes are to be held between March 7 and 10.

As per DEG circular, the department is to conduct a study meeting related to the board exams in Chennai on January 31.

As per the announcement, the board exam for Class 12 will be conducted between March 13 and April 4. About 8.80 lakh students from 7,600 schools will be writing the exam at 3,169 exam centres across Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the final exam for Class 11 students will be held between March 14 and April 5. About 8.50 lakh students from 7,600 schools are set to appear for the exam at 3,169 exam centres. Hence, before the commencement of theory exams for these classes, the practical exams will be held, noted the circular.

And in the case of class 10, the exam has been scheduled between April 6 and April 20 for 10 lakh students from 12,800 schools, set to write at 3,986 exam centres, announced the education department. However, the dates for practical exams are yet to be announced.

An overall 27.30 lakh students from classes 10, 11 and 12 will be writing the final exams for this academic year 2022-23.