DPC staff allege harassment by officials

TIRUCHY: The Direct Procurement Centre staff staged a protest demanding to withdraw action initiated against them by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on Monday.

According to the protesting members, they were employed with a meagre wage, but the officials, blaming them of weight shortage accuse the staff and collect compensation from them. This leads to a salary cut and it affect their livelihood making it difficult to run the family, they said.

They also charged that the officials initiate departmental action if the transporting of paddy to warehouses was delayed. They also claim that the officials force them to collect money per bag, which earns the wrath of farmers.

They demanded the department to distribute stationery for them to work and credit their salary at their respective bank accounts between the 1st and 10th of every month.

The DPC workers union state president S Prabhu presided over the protest.