Crack on track near Arakkonam delays trains by 30 min

ARAKKONAM: Various express and passenger trains were delayed by nearly 30 minutes following the detection and repair of a rail fracture near Arakkonam on Monday. The fracture in the track leading to Chennai was detected near Puliamangalam by railway gang men who reported the matter to the Arakkonam railway officials based on which technical staff were sent to the spot to effect repairs. This resulted in the Chennai bound Yelagiri Express, Tiruvananthapuram Express, passenger trains from Arakkonam and Vellore cantonment being stopped in Arakkonam railway station while the Bengaluru bound Brindavan Express and double decker express trains were halted en route. The delay irked commuters from Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts who work in Chennai who were unable to reach their work spots on time. Interacting with reporters, they said such issues were becoming regular and that it affected their livelihoods. Traffic resumed in both directions after 30 minutes.