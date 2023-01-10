2 arrested for hoarding gutkha products at home, 10 kg seized

TIRUCHY: Two siblings, who were hoarding banned gutkha products in their house to sell them in the black market, were arrested in Karur on Tuesday. On a tip off that a huge quantity of banned gutkha has been hoarded, a special team rushed to Parali village near Kulithalai and searched the house of the siblings Neelamegam and Mahendran. The special team found the banned gutkha products stuffed in a gunny bag and concealed in a room. Soon the team seized around 10 kg of gutkha and arrested the duo. Subsequently, a case was registered and they were produced before the court and were lodged in the prison.