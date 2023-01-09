What does rule 17 of the TNLA say?

CHENNAI: When the Legislative Assembly is assembled under Article 175 or Article 176 of the Constitution, no member shall obstruct or interrupt the address either before or after the address or during its duration with any speech or point of order or in any other manner; and such obstruction or interruption shall be regarded as a gross breach of order of the House and shall be dealt with by the Speaker as such at the next sitting of the Assembly.

What did the government do?

Government relaxed rule 17 through resolutions moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin, to 'remove' the Governor's speech made with 'addition' and 'omission', and only include the speech printed and circulated to the MLAs.