TNCCI welcomes round the clock operations at Madurai airport

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), Madurai has welcomed the move to make the airport in the temple town operational round the clock as the much awaited development would certainly boost trade and industry in the southern region of the state.

Keeping fingers crossed, a private airliner has already planned to start direct flights on MaduraiKualalumpur-Madurai sector and it’s a major catalyst for the trade industrial and economic growth of south Tamil Nadu, N Jegatheesan, president, TNCCI, Madurai said on Sunday.

“Tourists from all over the world come to Madurai via Malaysia and Singapore. People who have migrated from South Tamil Nadu to Singapore and Malaysia can easily come to Madurai to get quality medical treatment at low cost in many specialised hospitals in Madurai,” he said. Moreover, the hotel industry as well as the tourism sector could also witness a phenomenal growth in these areas.

Along the way, opportunities abound for exporting agricultural products to benefit farmers and it would also help increase and earn substantial foreign exchange for the country, the president pointed out.

Madurai airport, which is considered as the gateway to south Tamil Nadu for international air services, should be immediately included in the bi-lateral air service agreements entered into by India with other neighboring countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait and Gulf countries. Citing these, the TN Chamber urged the Centre to take immediate action to allow the international airliners, who are ready to operate direct flight services to Madurai.

Though Madurai airport has only three international flights, it handles a large number of passengers. Airports in Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Kannur and Tirupati have already been declared as international airports by the Centre even though they handle fewer passengers when compared to Madurai. But, the Madurai airport, which has a large number of international passenger traffic, is still only a Customs Airport, he added.