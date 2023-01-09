TN govt sanctions ₹109 crore to fill 4,989 teacher vacancies

CHENNAI: To fulfil 4,989 teacher vacancies in government and government-aided schools on temporary basis, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 109.91 crore.

As over 4,000 existing teachers are set to retire and Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) is causing a delay in appointing permanent posts, the education department is set to appoint temporary teachers through the school management committees (SMC).

Including the 4,989 vacancy, the schools in the State will have 14,019 temporary teachers. Of them, 5,154 Bachelor's in Training (BT) assistants, 3,896 PG teachers and 4,989 secondary grade teachers (SGTs).

As per the government order, the government has sanctioned appointments of 1,474 PG teachers in 2018-19, 2,449 PG teachers in 2019-20 and 2,774 PG teachers in 2021-22. But, TRB has filled vacancies of nearly 2,800 PG teachers.

Furthermore, in the elementary education vacancy for SGTs, most of these vacancies are in districts like Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Kalakurichi, Salem and Villupuram. As the teachers' appointment was done directly after 2013-14, the State government decided to appoint temporary teachers to fill about 5,000 SGT vacancies. The appointment of temporary teachers will be effective only for 5 to 7 months and be paid between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000.

Likewise, to fill 465 vacancies in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools, the government has ordered the Directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare to appoint temporary teachers.