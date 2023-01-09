Step down, carry on RSS tasks: VCK chief

MADURAI: Thol Thirumavalavan, president, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has strongly condemned Governor RN Ravi for his recent remark that Tamil Nadu should be called ‘Tamizhagam.’ Talking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Sunday, Thirumavalavan said there is no difference between Tamil Nadu and Tamizhagam and the Governor is making such frivolous remarks. The Governor is creating an image from such a perspective, as if ‘Tamil Nadu’ was wrongly termed. Moreover, he said the Governor is a representative of the Constitutional process, but he has been behaving like an RSS functionary. Condemning such acts, Thirumavalavan said it’s certainly against the Constitution. If his intentions are not for this country, let the Governor step down from his post and carry out his RSS oriented task.