Stalin's call to adopt resolution against tradition, says EPS

CHENNAI: Commenting on the tussle at the maiden assembly session which was held today, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said that it was against tradition to adopt a resolution without the assent of the Governor.

Addressing reporters, he said: "The Governor's speech is about the programmes and policies implemented by the government at the beginning of the year. Like last year, no major new projects were included in the speech this year. The government and the Chief Minister are patting themselves on their back and giving themselves kudos through the Governor.